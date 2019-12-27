Couple handed £15,000 accidentally left in box at recycling centre

Christmas may have been better than expected for one couple – thanks to staff at a recycling centre.

They found £15,000 in cash which was left in a cardboard box at the Bath and North East Somerset Council recycling centre in Midsomer Norton.

The cash was unknowingly left there by an unnamed pair who had been clearing the home of a recently deceased relative in Bath.

They left a number of bags and items at the depot for recycling, not realising £15,000 was inside.

Staff were looking for an electrical cable at the time when they noticed the box, which was tucked away inside another box containing a household item.

They identified the person leaving the box from CCTV and contacted Avon and Somerset Police who used the ANPR cameras installed at the recycling centre to identify their car.

Officers then went to an address in Burnham-on-Sea – with the car parked on the drive – and spoke to the couple who lived there.

Advertising

We are proud of our waste and recycling teams who work hard year round and this is a lovely example of their diligence and professionalism. Our eagle-eyed member of staff, who spotted the money, is currently having a well-deserved Christmas break ?? https://t.co/KVThtbW2jM — B&NES Council (@bathnes) December 27, 2019

A force spokesman said: “After the couple chose to come to Radstock police station, it was agreed their account matched the property found.

“Despite the fact they mentioned that the relative was known to hide money around the house in unusual places, they were aghast to hear the details of the find.”

The spokesman added: “We would like to say a big thank you to the staff at the recycling centre.

“Without their diligent attitude, integrity and assistance, the family would never have known about the money found, and we would not have been able to return it to them, especially in time for Christmas.”