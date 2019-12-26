Menu

Police name walker who died in Highlands

UK News

Terry Rooney, 65, from the Norwich area, died while walking in Glencoe on Monday.

Police officer

A walker has died in the Scottish Highlands, police have confirmed.

Terence Rooney, who was known as Terry, died on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, on Monday.

Mr Rooney, 65, from the Norwich area, was a keen walker and outdoor pursuits enthusiast who often travelled to Scotland.

Mr Rooney died on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe (Charlie Davidson/PA)

Police said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of his death are ongoing, although there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Sergeant Deborah McCartney, from Fort William Police Station, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Rooney’s family and we would encourage respect for their privacy at this difficult and sad time.

“Police Scotland would like to thank members of the public and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance.”

