In Pictures: Hounds and horses are stars of Boxing Day hunts

Thousands of people have turned out to support dozens of Boxing Day hunts across the UK.

Although fox hunting was banned in England and Wales in 2005, the controversial spectacle still proves popular when horses and riders gather for drag hunting – where hounds are trained to follow an artificial scent.

More than 80 Boxing Day hunt meets were scheduled, with the majority in England, according to the Countryside Alliance.

In South Yorkshire, the hounds of the Grove and Rufford Hunt proved to be inquisitive as they roamed across the lanes and fields around Bawtry.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Advertising

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was seen enjoying a pint before the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Boxing Day hunt in Edenbridge, Kent.

Advertising

(Steve Parsons/PA)

In Gloucestershire, Worcester Lodge at Badminton provided a backdrop for the Beaufort Hunt.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)