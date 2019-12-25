Advertising
In Pictures: Young royals make debut at Christmas church service
Prince George and Princess Charlotte delighted well-wishers outside St Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.
The younger members of the royal family have added another traditional family duty to their repertoire after joining the Queen at the Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate.
George, six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church and back again with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
