Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Young royals make debut at Christmas church service

UK News | Published:

Prince George and Princess Charlotte delighted well-wishers outside St Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service

The younger members of the royal family have added another traditional family duty to their repertoire after joining the Queen at the Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate.

George, six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church and back again with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children walk to church (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
George and Charlotte make their first Christmas Day visit to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Charlotte gets a word of advice from her mother outside the church (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
George holds his father’s hand as they greet well-wishers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Gemma Clark from Lincolnshire hugs Princess Charlotte (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Charlotte seems fond of the pink inflatable gift from a well-wisher (Joe Giddens/PA)

Advertising

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
George with his grandparents, Charles and Camilla (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Queen, the Princess Royal and the Duchess of Cornwall outside St Mary Magdalene (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Queen was driven to the church while the rest of her family walked the short distance from Sandringham House (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Queen also attended the earlier 9am church service at St Mary Magdalene (Joe Giddens/PA)

Advertising

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Well-wishers await the arrival of members of the royal family (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York walk to a private service earlier in the morning, with Andrew absent from the 11am family outing (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Princess Beatrice and her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Joe Giddens/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News