What the papers say – December 24
The Queen’s reflection on a ‘bumpy’ year dominates the Christmas Eve front pages.
The Queen’s downbeat Christmas message is reported on most of the nation’s front pages on Tuesday.
The Daily Telegraph leads with the most memorable line from the Queen’s speech: “Our path this year has been bumpy.”
So too does the Daily Express, Daily Mail, and The Times.
The Daily Mirror says the Queen’s somewhat gloomy speech will cause a shock.
The Guardian also features the Queen’s message, though its lead article reports on the “mockery of justice” in the convictions of eight people over the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Meanwhile, The Independent reports on the plight of children in care who are forced to live more than 100 miles from their home towns.
The i carries a story on flood alerts currently in place around the country.
The Financial Times leads with the ousting of Boeing’s chief executive Dennis Muilenburg over the 737 Max crisis.
And The Sun and the Daily Star report on TV star Caroline Flack’s court appearance on a charge of assaulting her boyfriend.
