Murder probe launched as London toll equals last year’s 141 total

A murder investigation has been launched in south London, bringing the number of homicides in the capital to 141 this year – equalling the total for the whole of 2018.

The latest victim was a 60-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Thornton Heath on Monday night.

His death is the 141st homicide identified by the PA news agency in London in 2019, including a man who was shot in 2017 but died this year.

Last year, there were 141 police-recorded homicides in the capital – the highest in a calendar year since 2008 – according to Home Office statistics.

The latest victim was the 89th person stabbed to death in London this year, according to PA data.

He was found in Woodcroft Road with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9.50pm.

A 50-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, became unwell in custody and was taken to hospital, where Scotland Yard said he remains in a stable condition.

The force said the victim has not been formally identified but his family have been told.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said: “The victim was found injured in a residential street.

“While it is not a heavy footfall location, there may have been members of the public travelling through Woodcroft Road who saw something. I urge those people to come forward and speak to my officers without delay.

“No matter how insignificant you think it may be please do make the call. We are building the sequence of events leading up to and immediately following this attack which has led to a man’s death, your call could complete the picture.”