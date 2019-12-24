Advertising
Man charged with ‘murders’ after two bodies found at north Belfast flat
The victims have been named as Frances Murray and Joseph Dutton.
Detectives have charged a 35-year-old male with two counts of murder following the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found in a north Belfast flat on Monday.
The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday December 26, the PSNI said.
Police have named the victims as 37-year-old Frances Murray and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton.
Their bodies were found in a flat in the Kinnaird Close area.
Local sources said it is understood they suffered stab wounds.
Several nearby homes were evacuated throughout the major police operation in the area.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.