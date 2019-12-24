Menu

In Pictures: Christmas shoppers pick up last-minute presents

UK News | Published:

The final countdown…

Shoppers in Northumberland Street, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

Christmas shoppers have descended on Britain’s high streets to pick up last-minute gifts for loved ones, as the big day approaches.

The final push followed a disappointing weekend for retailers, with footfall on so-called Super Saturday down significantly on last year.

The number of shoppers buying gifts on Saturday slid 6.2% against the equivalent Saturday last year, according to research firm Ipsos.

But there’s an extra shopping day this year – and these present-buyers took full advantage.

There were festive scenes in Newcastle’s Northumberland Street, with shoppers enjoying the fun of the fair.

Christmas shopping 2019
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Christmas shopping 2019
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Christmas shopping 2019
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Christmas shopping 2019
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Crowds also ventured out in Bath.

Christmas shopping 2019
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Christmas shopping 2019
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Christmas shopping 2019
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Meanwhile, there were busy scenes on Christmas Eve at Smithfield Market, London, where auction staff were selling off turkeys.

Surplus stock from the traders at Smithfield is auctioned off every December 24, with customers lining up from the early morning for the best position.

Christmas Meat Auction
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Christmas Meat Auction
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Christmas Meat Auction
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Christmas Meat Auction
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Christmas Eve shoppers also ventured out in Birmingham.

Christmas shopping
(Jacob King/PA)
Christmas shopping
(Jacob King/PA)
Christmas shopping
(Jacob King/PA)
