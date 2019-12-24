In Pictures: Christmas shoppers pick up last-minute presents

Christmas shoppers have descended on Britain’s high streets to pick up last-minute gifts for loved ones, as the big day approaches.

The final push followed a disappointing weekend for retailers, with footfall on so-called Super Saturday down significantly on last year.

The number of shoppers buying gifts on Saturday slid 6.2% against the equivalent Saturday last year, according to research firm Ipsos.

But there’s an extra shopping day this year – and these present-buyers took full advantage.

There were festive scenes in Newcastle’s Northumberland Street, with shoppers enjoying the fun of the fair.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Crowds also ventured out in Bath.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Meanwhile, there were busy scenes on Christmas Eve at Smithfield Market, London, where auction staff were selling off turkeys.

Surplus stock from the traders at Smithfield is auctioned off every December 24, with customers lining up from the early morning for the best position.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Christmas Eve shoppers also ventured out in Birmingham.

(Jacob King/PA)

(Jacob King/PA)