Woman dials 999 over chicken korma curry

A woman dialled 999 and told a police call-handler that she had eaten a chicken korma and thought she would be on the toilet for three hours.

In the call she yells: “My ass is on fire.”

Who knew a korma could cause so much trauma?.. This hoax caller decided to phone us during one of the busiest weeks of the year to let us know she was 'suffering' after eating a curry. Please only dial 999 in genuine emergencies. #MakeTheRightCall pic.twitter.com/5mJluZtR3O — Cambs police (@CambsCops) December 23, 2019

Superintendent Mike Branston, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We need people to think before they call us and only dial 999 in a genuine emergency.”

Last month a man who repeatedly called the force and belched down the phone line was jailed for 24 weeks.