Woman dials 999 over chicken korma curry

Cambridgeshire Police has urged people to only dial 999 in a genuine emergency.

A plate of curry and rice

A woman dialled 999 and told a police call-handler that she had eaten a chicken korma and thought she would be on the toilet for three hours.

In the call she yells: “My ass is on fire.”

Superintendent Mike Branston, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We need people to think before they call us and only dial 999 in a genuine emergency.”

Last month a man who repeatedly called the force and belched down the phone line was jailed for 24 weeks.

