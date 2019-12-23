Advertising
What the papers say – December 23
The nation’s flooding emergency leads Monday’s papers.
Concerns over flood defence funding dominates many of Monday’s papers as flood warnings persist heading into Christmas.
The Guardian leads with calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to overhaul the nation’s flood defence spending while the Financial Times and Daily Star report on the dozens of flood warnings in place throughout the country. The FT also has a story on shrinking negative yield debt signalling an ease of recession fears.
Elsewhere, The Times says that a former prisoner was groomed by Islamic extremists while behind bars.
The NHS has paid almost £50 million in compensation to parents for “mistakes in care” of their newborn babies, according to The Independent.
Advertising
Staying with the NHS, the Daily Express leads with a story on a “radical” diet-based treatment to reverse diabetes while the Daily Mirror‘s front page is dedicated to a Christmas appeal to help find a donor for a young boy who needs a heart transplant.
Advertising
The Daily Mail says that millions of families are falling victim to fake Amazon reviews promoting “shoddy” goods online.
The Sun speaks with a man who accidentally blew his car up when he lit a cigarette after spraying aerosol air freshener.
And the i leads with Tesco’s forced labour scandal.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.