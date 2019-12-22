What the papers say – December 22

Big Ben set to ring again and Tesco being caught up in an alleged forced labour scandal are some of the stories leading Sunday’s papers.

The Sunday Telegraph says that Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will not stand in the way of Big Ben ringing out to mark Brexit on departure day.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Speaker: Big Ben can bong for Brexit' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/mvr3pmibNH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 21, 2019

Staying with Brexit, the Sunday Express leads with a prediction from the US ambassador to Britain Robert “Woody” Johnson that the EU departure will usher in a new “Roaring Twenties”.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – Sweet #PrinceGeorge stirs up festive joy for the Queen– World Cup hero #MartinPeters dies aged 76– Trade deal with US will spark a #Brexit boom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CE7jnoyON1 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 21, 2019

The Sunday Times features Tesco charity cards allegedly being packed by “Chinese prison slaves” on its front page.

In The Sunday Times tomorrow, read the harrowing story of how desperate prisoners in China smuggled out a message in a box of charity Christmas cards they had been forced to pack #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WcL2AgjPAi — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) December 21, 2019

Back to politics, The Independent says that Labour voters are urging the party to return to the centre following last week’s disastrous election result.

Meanwhile The Mail on Sunday leads with former Labour Minister Geoffrey Robinson being referred to police over a “suspected irregularity in Commons payments”.

DAILY MAIL: Yard called in over Labour Grandee #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pjLE8JwrU9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 21, 2019

The Observer carries accusations that the Home Office has ignored more than 1,000 offers from local councils to house child refugees.

THE OBSERVER: Home Office: ‘ignoring offers to give homes to child refugees’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/E2Qeinj1U0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 21, 2019

The Sunday Mirror reports on a Telford abuse victim speaking out after four of her abusers were jailed.

And The Sunday People and Daily Star lead with tributes to 1966 World Cup-winning footballer Martin Peters, who died in his sleep on Saturday.