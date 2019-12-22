Two feared dead after stabbing in Sussex

Two people are feared dead after a reported stabbing.

Sussex Police said it was investigating a “major incident” in Crawley Down amid reports of a knife attack.

One neighbour posted on social media that people had been “killed” and other reports quoted neighbours saying two people were dead and another injured.

Pictures taken at the scene on Hazel Way showed white sheets covering what were said to be two bodies.

A neighbour told the PA news agency there were seven police cars and two ambulances parked in the street and a helicopter overhead.

“All I know is that I was coming home from Crawley at around 11.30am and I was passed by the ambulance crews and most of the police cars.”

He said a cordon was still in place and that police were restricting access to the street.