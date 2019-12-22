Menu

In Pictures: Winter solstice celebrated at Stonehenge

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

The event marks the longest night of the year.

Winter Solstice

Crowds have gathered at Stonehenge to watch the sun rise after the longest night of the year.

The traditional event attracted hundreds to the Wiltshire monument on what is a special calendar date for the Pagan community.

And the weather held out, treating attendees to a spectacular sunrise.

People gathered at Stonehenge
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter Solstice
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter Solstice
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Winter Solstice
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter Solstice
(Ben Birchall/PA).
Winter Solstice
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter Solstice
(Ben Birchall/PA).

Winter Solstice
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter Solstice
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter Solstice
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter Solstice
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter Solstice
(Ben Birchall/PA)
