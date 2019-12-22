Advertising
In Pictures: Winter solstice celebrated at Stonehenge
The event marks the longest night of the year.
Crowds have gathered at Stonehenge to watch the sun rise after the longest night of the year.
The traditional event attracted hundreds to the Wiltshire monument on what is a special calendar date for the Pagan community.
And the weather held out, treating attendees to a spectacular sunrise.
Advertising
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.