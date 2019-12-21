Stabbing death toll on London streets reaches seven in a week

Another man has died after being stabbed on London’s streets, taking the total to seven inside a week.

The incident brings the number of homicide investigations launched by the Metropolitan Police this year to 140.

The latest victim, believed to have been 29, died in the early hours of Saturday after being knifed in Newham.

Police were called to the scene in Hanameel Street shortly after 2am, but the man could not be saved and was pronounced dead at 2.44am.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The latest death came after three men died within hours of each other in three separate attacks on Thursday.

– Officers believe Ebrima “Brim” Cham, 35, died after being attacked by three men at a house in Hounslow.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the address on Grove Road shortly after 11.30am, but Mr Cham died half an hour later.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released with no further action.

– Later that evening, a man in his 20s was stabbed to death on Bromley Road, Walthamstow, and another suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were called at around 7.16pm, and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

– Just over an hour later, a man in his 30s died after being attacked near Scratchwood Park in Barnet.

He was found in a car and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man, in his 20s, suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital.

– On Tuesday, a man died two days after being knifed in a “botched” car robbery in Croydon.

Albert Amofa, 33, was knifed in the leg outside his house on Drake Road on Sunday evening.

– Last Saturday night, a man in his 40s died after being stabbed at a property on Marlborough Road, Dagenham.

A woman in her 50s was found with non-life threatening injuries and a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

– Also on December 14, 28-year-old Dmytro Balaban was knifed and died in Brent.

Volodymyr Holovatskyi, 23, was arrested and charged with murder the following day.

This year’s homicide figures include Boluwatife Oyewunmi, who was shot in 2017 but died this year.

The Met recorded 135 homicides in 2018, while the Home Office recorded 141 homicides in the capital including those in the City of London Police area.