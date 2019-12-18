Menu

Advertising

Disposable sterile hijabs introduced for surgical staff at Royal Derby Hospital

UK News | Published:

The idea came from a junior doctor, Farah Roslan, who is Muslim, during her training at the hospital.

Surgical hijabs

A hospital believes it is the first in the UK to introduce disposable sterile headscarves for surgical staff to use in operating theatres.

The idea came from junior doctor Farah Roslan, who is Muslim, during her training at the Royal Derby Hospital, following infection concerns about her hijab.

Ms Roslan said: “I am so happy my vision has become a reality and that these headscarves are now available for all of the staff.”

The headscarves were made available for staff at the start of December.

While training, Ms Rosland was mentored by colorectal surgeon Gill Tierney.

Ms Rosland said: “Miss Tierney has allowed me to pursue my dreams. She is an inspiration to female leaders in healthcare, especially theatres. She has inspired me a significant amount.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News