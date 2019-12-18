Disposable sterile hijabs introduced for surgical staff at Royal Derby Hospital

A hospital believes it is the first in the UK to introduce disposable sterile headscarves for surgical staff to use in operating theatres.

The idea came from junior doctor Farah Roslan, who is Muslim, during her training at the Royal Derby Hospital, following infection concerns about her hijab.

Ms Roslan said: “I am so happy my vision has become a reality and that these headscarves are now available for all of the staff.”

Thank you @UHDBTrust for taking my initiative on board! I hope that by providing the disposable headscarf, we will remove one of the major barriers in attracting a wider and more diverse talent pool in surgery. #surgicalheadscarf #womeninsurgery #inclusivity https://t.co/4eJQDsXDVH — Farah Roslan (@FarahShaheera19) December 16, 2019

The headscarves were made available for staff at the start of December.

While training, Ms Rosland was mentored by colorectal surgeon Gill Tierney.

Ms Rosland said: “Miss Tierney has allowed me to pursue my dreams. She is an inspiration to female leaders in healthcare, especially theatres. She has inspired me a significant amount.”