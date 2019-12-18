Boy, 14, in court charged with murdering teenager

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a 17-year-old in Bristol.

Tyrone Hayman died in hospital on Saturday following an incident at a property in the Bedminster area of the city.

Police previously said Tyrone was found with a stab wound to his chest shortly before 1.30pm.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Bristol Youth Court on Wednesday.

The teenager spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality during the short hearing.

District Judge Lynne Matthews said the boy had been charged with a “violent offence”.

She told him: “I send this case to the crown court at Bristol.

“You will be produced there on Friday. I will remand you in youth detention.”

Avon and Somerset Police have previously released a family photograph of Tyrone with his mother Elaine Campbell.