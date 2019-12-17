Which? reveals 2019 product of the year

The Hyundai Kona Electric car has been named Which?’s product of the year for 2019, inching ahead of items ranging from Apple AirPods to a reusable coffee cup.

Researchers at the consumer group were asked to nominate and vote for products launched and tested over the last year, whittling them down from 3,500 to just 50 based on performance, innovation or value.

The largely tech-focused list is led by the Hyundai Kona Electric at number one, after judges decided it makes one of the strongest cases yet for people to make the switch to emissions-free driving.

Sony’s SRS-XB01 bluetooth speaker, costing £20, came in at number two (Sony/PA)

They were particularly impressed by its driving range, managing to clock 233 miles on a full charge – only 31 miles short of a Tesla Model 3, according to their tests, though the Tesla costs about £7,000 more.

“The Kona Electric isn’t just an excellent and affordable EV, it’s an excellent car full stop,” said Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine.

“That’s what makes it both a game-changer and our pick as the product of 2019.”

Some well-known names in tech also made the top 10, with Sony and Apple both taking two spots.

Sony’s cheap SRS-XB01 portable bluetooth speaker and premium WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones landed at number two and number four respectively.

Apple’s 2019 AirPods took seventh place, followed by the Apple iPad Pro 11in at number eight.

The rCUP Leakproof Travel Cup was the cheapest item on the list, at £12 (rCUP/PA)

In less techy terms, Ikea’s affordable Malfors foam mattress made it into the top three, while the cheapest success was the rCUP Leakproof Travel Cup at number six, costing £12.

“Which?’s tests and reviews set the gold standard, and our pick of products shows that whether you’re looking for sustainability, the latest gadgets or just a quality product at a bargain price, there are great buys out there for those prepared to do their research,” Mr Rose said.

The top 10 in full is:

1. Hyundai Kona Electric – from £35,100

2. Sony SRS-XB01 – £20

3. Ikea Malfors (002.774.23) – £99

4. Sony WH-1000XM3 – £249

5. Amazon Kindle 2019 – £70

6. rCUP Leakproof Travel Cup – £12

7. Apple Airpods (2019) – £159

8. Apple iPad Pro 11-inch – £769

9. Realme 3 Pro – £165

10. LG GBB92STAXP – £999