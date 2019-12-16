Timothee Chalamet sports Gorillaz t-shirt to Little Women photocall

Timothee Chalamet sported a Gorillaz band t-shirt as he joined co-stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and James Norton and director Greta Gerwig at a Little Women photocall.

The Call Me By Your Name star takes on the role of Laurie in the latest big screen version of Louisa May Alcott’s classic book.

Timothee Chalamet at the Little Women photocall (Lia Toby/PA)

Chalamet, who previously topped a GQ list of the world’s best dressed men, showed his support for the UK band, teaming his black top with loose grey trousers tucked into ankle boots and dark sunglasses.

Gorillaz is a virtual band created in 1998 by Blur frontman Damon Albarn and visual artist Jamie Hewlett.

Saoirse Ronan (left) and Florence Pugh (Lia Toby/PA)

The band primarily consists of four animated members: Stuart ‘2-D’ Pot, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs.

Irish actress Ronan, who plays Jo March, wore a belted brown polka dot playsuit, while Pugh opted for a monochrome outfit with ankle boots and gold jewellery.

(left to right) Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Greta Gerwig (Lia Toby/PA)

Gerwig, who wrote and directed the film, a follow-up to her Oscar-nominated debut Lady Bird, sported a dark green trouser suit, cream blouse and red lipstick.

They were joined by Norton, who plays John Brook in the film, as well as influential producer Amy Pascal.

(left to right) Amy Pascal, Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Greta Gerwig and James Norton (Lia Toby/PA)

Gerwig’s version of Little Women also stars Laura Dern as Marmee and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

It will be released in UK cinemas on Boxing Day.