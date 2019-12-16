Advertising
In Pictures: December dusting brings snow to north
Parts of the Yorkshire Dales National Park and County Durham proved picture-perfect follow the latest snowfall.
Parts of the north of England awoke to scenes right out of the front of a Christmas card after snow fell overnight.
In County Durham, snow-crusted fields were bisected in black by newly ploughed roads, while the sunrise over Deepdale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park lent the frosty scenes a warming glow.
