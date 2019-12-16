Former F1 boss suggests £50m jewellery raid on daughter’s home was inside job

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has suggested a £50m jewellery raid on his daughter Tamara’s house was “an inside job”.

The 89-year-old told MailOnline that, given the tight security at the property in London’s wealthy Kensington, he assumed there was inside involvement.

He said: “I don’t have all the facts but given all the security at the house, I’m assuming it was an inside job.

Bernie Ecclestone suggested it was an inside job (Nick Ansell/PA)

“It’s an awful thing to happen just after she had left the house to go to Lapland. Although maybe it’s better that she wasn’t in at the time.”

The Metropolitan Police said investigators are keeping an open mind about the raid, and that it is being treated as an isolated burglary.

Thieves are believed to have entered through the garden before breaking into safes hidden in the bedroom of the house, which is next to Hyde Park.

All of Ms Ecclestone’s jewellery is said to have been taken on Friday night, just after she left the country for her Christmas holiday with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia.

Jay Rutland and Tamara Ecclestone (David Parry/PA)

Police used sniffer dogs to search the grounds of the property, and are looking through CCTV.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Pountney said: “A number of officers, including the dog unit, deployed to the residential property in Palace Green, W8.

“However, the suspects had already left the scene when the call to police was made.

“At this time we are investigating this as an isolated burglary and we are retaining an open mind around other lines of inquiry.”

He added: “Police were called by security within the building to three males who had been present inside the property and a fast-paced investigation is under way to locate the suspects and missing items.

“Burglary is a distressing crime and we are keeping the victim up to date with the investigation.”

The Sun reported that intruders fled with items including rings, earrings and an £80,000 Cartier bangle given to her as a wedding present.

A spokesman for Ms Ecclestone said: “I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion. Internal security are co-operating with police in this matter.

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.

“If anyone has information that could help in investigations then please call the police on 101, quoting reference 8786/13DEC19.”