What the papers say – December 15
The fallout from the General Election continues to dominate the newspapers.
Sunday’s front pages are filled with political promises and recriminations.
The Sunday Express leads with a story saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to “repay the trust of the British people” by protecting NHS funding in law.
The Mail on Sunday carries a picture of Mr Johnson and his partner taken the moment they heard the exit poll result on election night. The Sunday Telegraph has the same picture and says the Prime Minister is plotting a dramatic overhaul of Whitehall after his landslide election victory, in a drive to demonstrate that the Government “works for the people”.
The Sunday Times reports that Mr Johnson is poised to “wield axe on Cabinet”.
The Observer features a story saying Jeremy Corbyn accepts his “share of responsibility for this defeat”.
And The Independent quotes former Labour leader Neil Kinnock saying the party need “a different kind of leader”.
Meanwhile, the Daily Star on Sunday is a politics-free front page, leading the latest Strictly Come Dancing news, reporting that Anton du Beke is to leave the show.
