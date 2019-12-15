What the papers say – December 15

Sunday’s front pages are filled with political promises and recriminations.

The Sunday Express leads with a story saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to “repay the trust of the British people” by protecting NHS funding in law.

The Mail on Sunday carries a picture of Mr Johnson and his partner taken the moment they heard the exit poll result on election night. The Sunday Telegraph has the same picture and says the Prime Minister is plotting a dramatic overhaul of Whitehall after his landslide election victory, in a drive to demonstrate that the Government “works for the people”.

The Mail on Sunday: Moment the gamble of Boris’s life paid off! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UO3lwX5KUh — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 14, 2019

The Sunday Telegraph front page 15/12/19 'PM's Whitehall revolution to guarantee 'people's Brexit'' pic.twitter.com/7JAbppcwnG — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 14, 2019

The Sunday Times reports that Mr Johnson is poised to “wield axe on Cabinet”.

In The Sunday Times tomorrow: Now for the Boris revolution – PM to wield axe on cabinet. Plus: our 10-page election special and exclusive photos of Team Boris celebrating their victory #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/KxBHDlvUKB — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) December 14, 2019

The Observer features a story saying Jeremy Corbyn accepts his “share of responsibility for this defeat”.

The Observer: Corbyn: I take my share of responsibility for this defeat #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/p2fwsjQ4AG — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 14, 2019

And The Independent quotes former Labour leader Neil Kinnock saying the party need “a different kind of leader”.

The Independent: Kinnock: Labour needs a different kind of leader #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5Gon2bYU1F — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 14, 2019

Meanwhile, the Daily Star on Sunday is a politics-free front page, leading the latest Strictly Come Dancing news, reporting that Anton du Beke is to leave the show.