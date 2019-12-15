Man charged with murder following discovery of teenage boy’s body in Ashley

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old Cheshire schoolboy.

Alex Rodda’s body was found outside in Ashley Mill Lane, in the village of Ashley, shortly before 8am on Friday.

Matthew Mason, of Ollerton, near Knutsford, was arrested in Forton, Newport, at around midday on Friday.

Mason has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Alex’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

The family, who are also from the Knutsford area, said in a statement released by Cheshire Police on Saturday night: “Alex was a very loving, caring, kind, loyal and, most of all, trusting young boy.

“He loved life and made friends wherever he went. He will be sorely missed.”

Denis Oliver, the headteacher at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, where Alex was a Year 11 Pupil, also paid tribute to the youngster.

Alex Rodda, 15, who was found dead in Ashley, Cheshire (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

In a statement posted to the school’s website, he said: “Alex will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him within our close-knit school family.

“Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with Alex’s family and friends at this very sad time.”