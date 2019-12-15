In Pictures: Winter wonderland illuminates Yorkshire nights

A Yorkshire theme park has brightened up the cold winter nights with a display of illuminated characters from Alice In Wonderland.

The aptly named Lightwater Valley, near Ripon, has giant versions of Alice, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and the March Hare among illuminated mushrooms and flamingos.

Ripon is believed to have been a major influence on Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s story as his father was canon of Ripon Cathedral and figures resembling the Gryphon and White Rabbit are carved into the choir stalls.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

