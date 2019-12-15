Menu

In Pictures: Pudding pursuit sees Santas take to the beach

Hundreds of red-suited runners took part in the 5km fun run along the seafront.

Chase the Pudding race

A Dorset beach was turned into a stadium for Santas as part of a fundraising effort that saw them chase runners dressed as Christmas puddings.

The unusual festive event was in aid of the Will Mackaness Trust, which aims to give youngsters in Dorset better access to water sports like windsurfing, sailing and kayaking.

Hundreds of red-suited runners took part in the 5km seafront route.

