What the papers say – December 14

Pictures of a jubilant Boris Johnson feature on many of Saturday’s front pages after he led the Conservative party to an 80-seat majority at the General Election.

The Times leads with Mr Johnson’s conciliatory message on the steps of Downing Street where he urged people to “find closure and to let the healing begin”.

The Times 14/12/2019Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds arrive in Downing Street after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Photo : Yui Mok/PA #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #pressassociation @thetimes pic.twitter.com/vvj9O1Zebe — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 13, 2019

The Daily Telegraph also carries Mr Johnson’s pledge to “heal” Britain, while also reporting the landslide saw the pound have one of its best days on record.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Tidings of comfort and joy’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KhHv9KA7jt — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 13, 2019

The Guardian sums up the fallout in four bullet points, saying that Britain will leave the EU before January, Mr Johnson has called for “healing”, and the impact of the result on Scottish independence and the Labour leadership.

Guardian front page, Saturday 14 December 2019: Next stop, Brexit pic.twitter.com/ZVjkZtRUUB — The Guardian (@guardian) December 13, 2019

The Financial Times leads on the impact of the “stonking mandate” Mr Johnson received on investors, while the i says the “battle for the United Kingdom” is beginning.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 14 December https://t.co/dxEzYDZ8Al pic.twitter.com/9tn8mKSMbu — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 13, 2019

Front page of iweekend Battle for the United Kingdom begins >> Johnson calls for country to heal + markets surge>> SNP pulls trigger on new independence campaign>> Irish nationalists prepare for poll on united Ireland#TomorrowsPapersToday #GE2019 @theipaper pic.twitter.com/qjq1FJTDib — Oly Duff (@olyduff) December 13, 2019

The impact of the result on Labour leads the Independent and Daily Mirror, the former reporting Jeremy Corbyn is “refusing” to take blame for his party’s performance while the latter says it’s “time to start again”.

DAILY MIRROR ELECTION CATASTROPHE: Time to start again #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IKg0cgCvrE — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 13, 2019

And the Daily Mail and Daily Express both cheer the election result – one saying “We did it!”, while the other refers to a “stunning election victory”.