Two women seriously injured in double-stabbing

Two women have been seriously injured in a stabbing incident.

Greater Manchester Police said they responded to reports of a double stabbing on Atherton Road in Hindley, Greater Manchester, at about 10.30am on Saturday.

Two women were seriously injured in the incident.

Several ambulances were called the scene and the women were taken to hospital, a North West Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the PA news agency.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, police added.