Sir Rod Stewart faces backlash from angry Celtic fans after Johnson tweet

Sir Rod Stewart is facing a backlash on social media after he congratulated Boris Johnson for his General Election win.

The veteran singer on Friday tweeted to thank fans after his 10th album topped the charts.

In the tweet, he also mentioned Mr Johnson and congratulated him on securing a majority on December 12.

“Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas. Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend! – Rod xxx,” he said.

Sir Rod, who is vocal about his love of Celtic and who described Scotland as his “spiritual home”, quickly came under fire from Celtic fans, Scottish nationals and non-Tory voters.

Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas. Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend! – Rod xxx pic.twitter.com/MI91zNGXfb — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) December 13, 2019

“Well done who? Don’t come back to Celtic Park,” Kevin C said.

“Well done Boris? Stay away from Celtic please,” Ronan McGhee said.

“Don’t ever want tae see you wearing Celtic slippers again Rod…” Ross Logan said.

“Stay away from celtic ‘SIR’ Fraud,” Thomas said.

Kevin Barry Curran Bolingoli said in a tweet that Sir Rod should be banned from Celtic Park, writing: “Announce lifetime ban from Celtic Park”.

Some said they did not want him back in Scotland.

“Please don’t come back to Parkhead or Scotland for that matter,” Caz tweeted.

As a Celtic fan does it bother you that Rod Stewart supported the tories?#CelticFC #RodStewart — ross guinea (@gindog20) December 14, 2019

“Well done Boris? Get a grip man, thought you were Scottish!” Jim Wright said.

But it was not all negative for the singer, with some fans praising him and wishing him a merry Christmas.

“Rock on sir Rod and hope you’re still rocking into the 2030’s+ and you got this!” Steve Riddle tweeted.

“Love you Roddy you are a one off…can’t wait to see you next week…have been a fan since early 70’s Merry Christmas to you and yours and healthy 2020,” Elaine Pentecost said.