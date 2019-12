The final of the 69th Miss World beauty pageant is taking place at London’s ExCel.

This year, 130 contestants entered the competition, which got under way on November 20.

They battled it out in a series of challenges for a place in the top 30, with categories including multimedia, sport and talent.

Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan is on the judging panel.

This year’s show in London is presented by Peter Andre and Megan Young (Yui Mok/PA)

Andre also performed at the pageant (Yui Mok/PA)

Last year’s winner was Vanessa Ponce of Mexico (Yui Mok/PA)

Miss England, Bhasha Mukherjee (Yui Mok/PA)

Miss Iceland, Kolfinna Mist Austfjora (Yui Mok/PA)

Miss Northern Ireland, Lauren Leckey (Yui Mok/PA)

Miss Wales, Gabriella Jukes (Yui Mok/PA)

Miss Scotland, Keryn Matthew (Yui Mok/PA)

Piers Morgan on the judging panel (Yui Mok/PA)

Miss Costa Rica, Paola Chacon (Yui Mok/PA)

Veteran star Lulu was among the performers (Yui Mok/PA)

Miss Spain, Maria Del Mar Aguilera Zuheros (Yui Mok/PA)

Miss Brazil, Elis Coelho (Yui Mok/PA)