What the papers say – December 13
Most of Friday’s front pages welcome the General Election result.
The Tory victory, of course, dominates the nation’s newspapers on Friday.
Some hailed Boris Johnson’s landslide victory gleefully, such as The Sun and the Daily Mail.
Other right-leaning titles played a slightly straighter bat, including the Daily Express – which cheered the result as a win for Brexit – and The Daily Telegraph.
The left-leaning Daily Mirror, however, called the Tory landslide a “nightmare”.
The Times and The Guardian reported on the biggest Conservative win since the days of Margaret Thatcher.
As did The Independent, the i and Metro.
The Daily Star took a cheekier angle, reporting the victory to “Clown Prince” Boris Johnson, or “Bozo The Clown” as it calls him.
And the Financial Times, which went to print before the result was clear, has led with European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde setting out her vision for the institution.
