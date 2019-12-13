Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘ungracious’ celebration as SNP won Jo Swinson seat

Nicola Sturgeon was filmed celebrating after the SNP claimed the Westminster seat of Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, with the victory display described as “unacceptably ungracious” by a Lib Dem MP.

The SNP leader shook her fists in the air and clapped after her party’s candidate Amy Callaghan took one of the biggest scalps in the General Election.

Ms Sturgeon was filmed reacting to the Dunbartonshire East result while conducting interviews at the Glasgow count.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage described her response as “graceless and nasty” on Twitter.

While Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, who held on to Oxford West and Abingdon, said: “This is so unacceptably ungracious.”

Ms Callaghan won Dunbartonshire East with 19,672 votes against incumbent Ms Swinson who received 19,523 votes.