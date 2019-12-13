Advertising
Newly re-elected Labour MP Stella Creasy joined by newborn daughter Hettie
She was the first MP to be given locum maternity cover.
Newly re-elected Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy was joined on stage by her two-week-old daughter Hettie.
The Labour MP was voted back into Parliament with 35,784 votes.
She was the first member of parliament to be given maternity leave, with a locum MP providing cover for her in her constituency.
In her victory speech she said: “Walthamstow is not Gilead. Those candidates who spread lies are not welcome.
“I pledge to work hard to rebuild trust.
“I have been in the Labour movement for 27 years through ups and downs.
“Tonight is a down. My heart is breaking.”
She later told Sky News: “(My daughter) started heckling me during my speech but I couldn’t really leave her at home.
“I can’t pretend what is happening across the rest of the country isn’t devastating.
“I am gutted to see very good colleagues, very passionate colleagues, not being returned to parliament.”
Ms Creasy revealed earlier this year she was expecting her first child after having had two previous miscarriages.
