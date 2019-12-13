Advertising
In Pictures: Winners and losers on election night
Boris Johnson claimed a resounding win but the likes of Jo Swinson and Nigel Dodds will not return to Parliament.
The 2019 General Election provided drama in abundance with Boris Johnson and the Tories painting hitherto Labour towns blue.
Some notable figures will not be sitting on the green benches with Jo Swinson and Nigel Dodds ousted in their constituencies.
