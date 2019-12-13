Menu

In Pictures: Winners and losers on election night

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Boris Johnson claimed a resounding win but the likes of Jo Swinson and Nigel Dodds will not return to Parliament.

General Election 2019

The 2019 General Election provided drama in abundance with Boris Johnson and the Tories painting hitherto Labour towns blue.

Some notable figures will not be sitting on the green benches with Jo Swinson and Nigel Dodds ousted in their constituencies.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson started the campaign dreaming of life in Downing Street but failed to make it back to Westminster (Jane Barlow/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was feeling the love after an epic victory (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn said it would be his last election as leader as his dreams of power evaporated (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sinn Fein’s John Finucane celebrates with deputy leader Michelle O’Neill after winning in Belfast North (Liam McBurney/PA)
The DUP’s Nigel Dodds is embraced by leader Arlene Foster after losing the Belfast North seat (Liam McBurney/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon celebrates a successful night for the SNP (Andrew Milligan/PA)
SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood is elected MP (Niall Carson/PA)
Liberal Democrat candidate Luciana Berger reacts as she loses the Finchley & Golders Green constituency (Jacob King/PA)
Lib Dem candidate Sarah Olney kisses her husband Ben at St Mary’s University, in Strawberry Hill, Twickenham, after winning the Richmond Park constituency in a rare boost for her party (Steve Parsons/PA)
Labour’s John McDonnell retained his seat but acknowledged a bad night for the party at a count marred by fighting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Stephen Farry of the Alliance Party with party leader Naomi Long after he won the North Down constituency (Michael Cooper/PA)
Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith was one Tory who had to accept defeat (Steve Parsons/PA)
Conservative Party MP Dominic Raab quickly confounded suggestions he might lose his seat (Katie Collins/PA)
UK News

