In Pictures: Dogs, foxes and babies – the lighter side of election night
A varied cast of supporting characters were in evidence as the future of the nation was decided.
The General Election may have been a battle for the nation’s future but not everyone was weighed down with great matters of state as the verdict of the voters was revealed.
Lord Buckethead won his duel with Count Binface at a count where Sesame Street Elmo also lost his head while Boris Johnson made his victory speech.
Meanwhile, a fox and a cat both tried out Downing Street for size while some candidates brought their babies or mothers with them for support.
