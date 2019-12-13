In Pictures: Dogs, foxes and babies – the lighter side of election night

The General Election may have been a battle for the nation’s future but not everyone was weighed down with great matters of state as the verdict of the voters was revealed.

Lord Buckethead won his duel with Count Binface at a count where Sesame Street Elmo also lost his head while Boris Johnson made his victory speech.

Meanwhile, a fox and a cat both tried out Downing Street for size while some candidates brought their babies or mothers with them for support.

Lord Buckethead (left) and Count Binface during the count at the Prime Minister’s Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a selfie with her newly elected MPs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson briefly turned red while he was turning Labour seats blue (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A fox runs across the front of 10 Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

A brave cat was not far behind (Yui Mok/PA)

Tiring work as counting taking place for the Chipping Barnet, Finchley and Golders Green, and Hendon constituencies (Jacob King/PA)

Elmo is unmasked as Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives his victory speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart with her son Charlie (Niall Carson/PA)

Labour’s Stella Creasy on stage with her new born baby Hettie after being voted in as MP for Walthamstow (Judith Burnett/Waltham Forest Gazette/PA)