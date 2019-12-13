Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Dogs, foxes and babies – the lighter side of election night

UK News | Published:

A varied cast of supporting characters were in evidence as the future of the nation was decided.

General Election 2019

The General Election may have been a battle for the nation’s future but not everyone was weighed down with great matters of state as the verdict of the voters was revealed.

Lord Buckethead won his duel with Count Binface at a count where Sesame Street Elmo also lost his head while Boris Johnson made his victory speech.

Meanwhile, a fox and a cat both tried out Downing Street for size while some candidates brought their babies or mothers with them for support.

General Election 2019
Lord Buckethead (left) and Count Binface during the count at the Prime Minister’s Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
General Election 2019
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a selfie with her newly elected MPs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
General Election 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson briefly turned red while he was turning Labour seats blue (Andrew Matthews/PA)
General Election 2019
A fox runs across the front of 10 Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)
General Election 2019
A brave cat was not far behind (Yui Mok/PA)

Advertising

General Election 2019
Tiring work as counting taking place for the Chipping Barnet, Finchley and Golders Green, and Hendon constituencies (Jacob King/PA)
General Election 2019
Elmo is unmasked as Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives his victory speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
General Election 2019
DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart with her son Charlie (Niall Carson/PA)
General Election 2019
Labour’s Stella Creasy on stage with her new born baby Hettie after being voted in as MP for Walthamstow (Judith Burnett/Waltham Forest Gazette/PA)
General Election 2019
Jim Shannon of the DUP celebrates with his mother Mona Shannon and wife Sandra (Michael Cooper/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News