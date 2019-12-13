Menu

In Pictures: Dennis Skinner, the Beast of Bolsover, is finally tamed

UK News | Published:

The Labour firebrand was known for his outbursts, often resulting in his being temporarily booted out of the Commons.

Dennis Skinner (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner, know in Westminster as the Beast of Bolsover, has lost his Derbyshire seat.

Labour Party annual conference 2017
Dennis Skinner addressing the Labour Party annual conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The 87-year-old former miner first entered the House of Commons in 1970.

Miners dispute
Mr Skinner with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and former shadow home secretary Andy Burnham (Philip Toscano/PA)

He is fondly know for his humorous heckles at the State Opening of Parliament, which became one of the endearing features of Commons life.

Baroness Thatcher funeral
In action in the Commons (PA)

Memorial Service for Lord Callaghan – Westminster Abbey
Tony Blair appears amused by the choice of footwear of Labour MP Dennis Skinner, as they leave the memorial service of former Labour PM Lord Callaghan (PA)

LABOUR NEC SKINNER
Labour MP Dennis Skinner talks to the media after leaving the Labour Party National Executive Committee (PA)
POLITICS Dennis Skinner /B’Pool
When he was voted off the the National Executive Committee (Owen Humphreys/PA)
AV vote
Labour MPs (from left front row) Hazel Blears, John Reid, David Blunkett and Dennis Skinner (PA)
Politics – Labour Party Conference – Tony Benn and Dennis Skinner – Brighton
With Tony Benn during a quiet moment at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton (PA)
