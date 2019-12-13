In Pictures: Dennis Skinner, the Beast of Bolsover, is finally tamed

Veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner, know in Westminster as the Beast of Bolsover, has lost his Derbyshire seat.

Dennis Skinner addressing the Labour Party annual conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The 87-year-old former miner first entered the House of Commons in 1970.

Mr Skinner with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and former shadow home secretary Andy Burnham (Philip Toscano/PA)

He is fondly know for his humorous heckles at the State Opening of Parliament, which became one of the endearing features of Commons life.

In action in the Commons (PA)

The Labour firebrand was known for his outbursts, often resulting in his being temporarily booted out of the Commons.

Tony Blair appears amused by the choice of footwear of Labour MP Dennis Skinner, as they leave the memorial service of former Labour PM Lord Callaghan (PA)

Labour MP Dennis Skinner talks to the media after leaving the Labour Party National Executive Committee (PA)

When he was voted off the the National Executive Committee (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Labour MPs (from left front row) Hazel Blears, John Reid, David Blunkett and Dennis Skinner (PA)