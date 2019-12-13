Farry hails pro-Remain victory in North Down

Here is a run-down of the winners and losers in Northern Ireland’s 18 constituencies at the 2019 General Election.

– NORTH DOWN

The staunchly pro-Remain Alliance Party has taken Northern Ireland’s first Westminster seat in a major upset for the DUP.

Stephen Farry cruised to victory by around 3,000 votes in the affluent Belfast commuter constituency of North Down.

Stephen Farry at the count (Michael Cooper/PA)

He hailed a resounding vote against Brexit and pledged to work in Westminster to frustrate the EU exit.

Mr Farry said: “This is a victory for the values that this constituency has been known for for many years, those of moderation, rationalism and inclusion.”

He added: “They have come together behind a single cause, of sending out a very powerful message that the North Down area wants to Remain.

Advertising

“We believe that there is no such thing as a good or sensible Brexit.

“Indeed, all forms of Brexit are damaging to the UK and to us in Northern Ireland and in particular the Boris Johnson deal.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long celebrated with her victorious candidate with a hug and a wave for the cameras.

The last MP for North Down, independent unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon, was the sole Northern Ireland Remain voice in the previous Parliament.

Advertising

Mr Farry’s defeated opponent, Alex Easton of the DUP, said his vote had gone up on previous showings and added he would be back.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for almost three years after a fall out between the DUP and Sinn Fein.

Mr Easton said: “I do think that people need to start thinking about the future for Northern Ireland and I do think we do need to try to get the Assembly running as soon as possible and I hope I can work with my colleagues and other parties to make sure that we achieve that.”

– Strangford



The DUP’s Jim Shannon was re-elected MP for the Co Down constituency of Strangford with 7,000 votes to spare in a wave of unionist anger at Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy.

He said it was a vote of opposition to the Prime Minister’s proposed deal over concerns it would create a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Mr Shannon said his election was a vote to protect the union from the Prime Minister’s Brexit plan (Michael Cooper/PA)

Mr Shannon delivered his maiden speech to the House of Commons in the Ulster Scots tongue when first elected in 2010.

On Friday, he said: “The union has been degraded and downgraded by Boris Johnson.

“He would take your alsatian dog for a walk, he would come back an hour later and give you a chihuahua and tell you it was all right.”

He said they needed to convince the British premier of the importance of the union, and claimed the DUP’s numbers in the next Parliament would give it influence.

Mr Shannon added: “We will do our bit to make sure that the union, for those who live in Leicester, London, Manchester, Newcastle or wherever else in the UK, also is the same for the people of Strangford and the people of Strangford have told me that.”

His closest rival, the cross-community Alliance party’s Kellie Armstrong, said Northern Ireland deserved a restored devolved government.

She said: “We have a health service that is falling apart, we have education that needs reform, we have infrastructure that is in a desperate state of crisis and it is time for the Assembly to be back.”

She added: “We have had enough, you have had enough and it is time to move on.”