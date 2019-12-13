Council searches for owner of wedding ring left in ballot box

Council chiefs in Greater Manchester are searching for the owner of a wedding ring that was left in a ballot box during the General Election.

The ring, described on the Trafford Council Twitter account as having “distinctive features”, was discovered in a ballot box from Cloverlea Primary School.

“We’ve found a wedding ring in one of our ballot boxes!” @TraffordCouncil posted.

“It was found in the Cloverlea Primary School ballot box, Hale Barns. If it’s yours please call Access Trafford on 0161 912 2000 so we can reunite you with it!

“There are distinctive features to the ring that the owner should be able to describe, so if you think it could be yours please #ring”.

The council has publicised the find via social media and the local press, but has not yet traced the ring’s owner.