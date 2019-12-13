Caroline Flack charged with assault following private domestic incident

TV presenter Caroline Flack has been charged with assault “following a private domestic incident” reportedly involving boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The Love Island host, 40, was charged on Friday with assault by beating, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was arrested in Islington, north London, after an incident at approximately 5.25am on Thursday after reports of a man being assaulted.

Police did not name the man but they said he was not seriously injured.

A spokesman for Flack told the PA news agency: “We confirm that police attended Caroline’s home following a private domestic incident.

“She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons.”

Flack will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on December 23.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called yesterday (Thursday December 12) at 5.28am to a residential address in Islington.

“We treated two people at the scene and took one person to hospital.”

The presenter has recently been pictured with Burton, 27, a former professional tennis player and model.

They have shared pictures with each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Flack is known for hosting TV programmes including The X Factor, The Xtra Factor and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! spin-off show Extra Camp.

In 2014, she won Strictly Come Dancing and since 2015 has hosted ITV2 reality show Love Island and its accompanying programme, Aftersun.

The winter series of Love Island is due to start in January in South Africa.

ITV declined to comment.