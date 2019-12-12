Advertising
What the papers say – December 12
Election day dominates the newspapers on Thursday.
The General Election is the only story in town on Thursday, with some papers making their recommendations and others reporting on a likely close race.
The Daily Express, The Sun and the Daily Mail have urged their readers to vote Conservative.
The Daily Telegraph flags several pro-Tory columns on its front, but leads with the election being poised “on a knife edge”.
The Daily Mirror urges readers to elect the Labour Party, while The Guardian reports on opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn calling on voters to “shock” the establishment.
The Times says the Tories are facing a last-minute threat from the Brexit Party, with a study suggesting they might cost the Conservatives 16 seats.
The Independent reports on polls forecasting a slim Tory majority, but says a Brexit deal will be impossible by 2021.
The i and Metro play a straighter bat, saying today is the day Britain decides its fate.
The Yorkshire Post takes a different tack, with a front page editorial calling for electoral reform after a campaign laced with “spin, conjecture and downright deceit”.
The Financial Times says polls indicate the Tories might not secure a decisive majority.
And even the Daily Star leads with the election, though it has mocked-up Boris Johnson and Mr Corbyn in clown outfits.
