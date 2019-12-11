Advertising
What the papers say – December 11
The election race heats up in the nation’s papers.
The main focus of today’s front pages is once again Thursday’s election, as both party leaders prepare to make their final voting pushes.
The Times and the i lead with the results of a YouGov poll which showed Jeremy Corbyn was closing the gap on Boris Johnson.
The Guardian zeroed in on both leaders’ last-minute scramble for votes.
The Daily Mail used its front page to urge readers to vote for Mr Johnson.
Meanwhile The Independent led off with a breakdown of each of the leaders’ election promises.
Both the Metro and the Daily Express dedicated their front pages to Labour shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth being secretly recorded doubting his party’s election chances.
Mr Johnson’s pledge to “shake up” overseas aid was the main focus of the Financial Times.
The Daily Telegraph splashed with Mr Johnson’s promise to overhaul the justice system with heavier sentences for criminals.
The Daily Mirror led with accusations from London Bridge terror victim Jack Merritt’s father Dave that Mr Johnson used the incident for “political gain”.
Meanwhile the Daily Star led with a renewed plea from the parents of Madeleine McCann for help in finding their missing daughter.
