Police call in experts to resolve mystery of island’s dead starlings

Police are investigating the “very strange” discovery of several hundred dead starlings on a road on Anglesey.

A total of 225 birds were found near Llyn Llywenan in Bodedern on Tuesday afternoon with “many others” on a hedge on the side of the road but none in the nearby fields.

Police say the deaths are a mystery and have called in experts from the Government’s Animal & Plant Health Agency to examine the birds.

Y golygfa ar Ynys Môn lle mae cannoedd o ddrudwy wedi eu darganfod yn farw / Part of the scene on Anglesey where 100s of starling were found dead or dying pic.twitter.com/epkmFamDDk — Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC/ NWP Rural Crime Team (@NWPRuralCrime) December 11, 2019

In a post on the Twitter page of North Wales Police’s rural crime team, Pc Dewi Evans said: “Many of you will have seen on social media a video going around of an incident on Anglesey where numerous starling have been killed, many starlings.

“We don’t know how it has happened.

“There are approximately 225 dead starling on the road itself and many others along the hedge on either side of the road.

“No starling apparent in the fields on either side which is very strange.

100s of dead starlings have died on an unclassified road in Anglesey. Some have been seized for tests. At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the cause of death. pic.twitter.com/bLXWakIXlK — Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC/ NWP Rural Crime Team (@NWPRuralCrime) December 11, 2019

“So we have got officers now from the Animal & Plant Health Agency who are going to seize some of these starlings with a view to having them examined, looking for poison for example or looking for any other thing that might have killed these animals.”

Police are appealing for information about the incident which they say happened at about 3.40pm on Tuesday.