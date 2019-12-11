Man charged after chef’s body found wrapped in plastic

A man has been charged over the death of a chef whose body was found wrapped in plastic in woodland.

The body of Hiran Chauhan, 24, was discovered near Eccles Old Road in Salford on July 9.

Neil Cuckson, 32, of Eccles Old Road, Salford, is accused of preventing lawful burial, administering a noxious substance, supplying Class A and Class C drugs and perverting the course of justice.

He will appear at Manchester Crown Court on December 19, Greater Manchester Police said.