Liverpool FC director was passenger on plane that came off runway

A Liverpool FC director was the passenger in a private jet which came off an airport runway on landing.

The PA news agency understands Mike Gordon did not require any medical attention following the incident at Liverpool John Lennon Airport at about 6am on Wednesday.

Mr Gordon, who is president at the Premier League club’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), was said to be “very appreciative” of the care of airport staff and emergency services.

The Airport is currently closed, please contact your airline for any further information on your flight. We will update you as soon as we have more information. — Liverpool Airport (@LPL_Airport) December 11, 2019

An airport spokesman said: “We can confirm there was an incident at around 6am this morning when a private jet with three crew and one passenger on board came off the runway after landing.

“There were no injuries and the runway is expected to be closed until this afternoon while the airport deals with the incident.

“Anyone travelling from the airport today is advised to contact their airline for the latest information.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and can assure customers we are doing all we can to resume services as quickly as possible.”

Flights arriving from Salzburg, where Liverpool FC played on Tuesday night, the Isle of Man and Dublin were diverted to Manchester on Wednesday morning, while planes from Belfast and Amsterdam were cancelled.