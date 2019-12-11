Judge dismisses bids to wind up Birmingham City and Oldham Athletic

A judge has dismissed bids to wind up two football clubs after being told that tax owed had been paid.

Tax officials had made applications to wind up Birmingham City, who are mid-table in the Championship, and Oldham Athletic, who are near the foot of the League Two table.

But Judge Sebastian Prentis dismissed both applications after a barrister representing HM Revenue and Customs said money had been paid.

Giselle McGowan told the judge that Birmingham’s debt had been paid.

Oldham Athletic’s ground Boundary Park (Clint Hughes/PA)

She said some of Oldham’s debt had been paid and said club bosses disputed the remaining amount.

The judge analysed both cases at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Wednesday.

Detail of the amounts the clubs owed did not emerge at the hearing.

A number of other football clubs are facing winding up petitions from tax officials and have featured at recent court hearings.

Bury’s case is due to be reconsidered by an Insolvency and Companies Court judge on December 18.

Macclesfield Town’s case is also due to be reconsidered on December 18.

Former Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell has supported a winding up petition launched by tax officials.

The former Spurs and Arsenal central defender says Macclesfield bosses owe him more than £180,000.

Southend United, where Campbell is now manager, are due back in court on January 22.