Gang members terrorised Jaden Moodie’s family before his murder

The family of Jaden Moodie were terrorised by gang members in the months before his murder, a court was told.

Jaden, 14, was said to be the youngest member of the Let’s Get Rich gang, otherwise known as the Beaumont Crew, before he was killed by rival Mali Boys earlier this year.

He became involved with the gang in east London after his family sent him away Nottingham because of problems with a gang there.

The Old Bailey was told of a series of chilling incidents before the killing, including one in which Jaden’s mother was threatened and forced to hand over cash on her doorstep in Nottingham by another gang.

Jada Bailey had called police after an older youth arrived on her doorstep and demanded money on January 8 2018 – exactly a year before Jaden’s murder.

She told officers that the 16-year-old gang member had told her Jaden owed him money and “something would happened to her or her son if they did not pay”, the court was told.

She expressed concerns that she or her son would be stabbed if they did not pay up.

According to agreed facts read to court, she told how her son was living in London due to “ongoing issues” with these youths.

She said Jaden was looking after a gun, a knife and drugs for them and had been caught by police.

Jada Bailey, the mother of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie with Jaden’s cousin Leon Green, speaking after his murder (John Stillwell/PA)

On July 18 last year, Ms Bailey complained to social services that she had been forced to hand over £300 to get rid of boys from her doorstep.

She found a large knife on her property, jurors were told.

She also revealed that the previous month a youth had turned up at her daughter’s work and threatened her and her family.

In August last year, Jaden was outside his home in London when a youth, believed to be a “Beaumont gang elder”, pulled up in a blue BMW and beckoned him over.

He told him: “Your name has bullets on it. Keep away from Beaumont, the road is not for you.”

One of Jaden’s friends told police that he had called him hours before the murder on January 8 this year and said: “I’m in beef again.”

Jurors heard Jaden was “laughing” and the friend did not take him seriously at the time.

Ms Bailey sat in court throughout the trial of her son’s killer Ayoub Majdouline and was reduced to tears as she watched shocking CCTV footage of his murder.