Jeremy Corbyn insists he has stamina to serve five years as PM

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted he “absolutely” has the stamina to serve a five-year term as prime minister.

The 70-year-old Labour leader has faced claims that he is too frail to run the country, but told BBC Breakfast he is healthy, fit and active – attributing porridge as his source of energy.

“I’m very healthy, very fit and very active and I’ve travelled more than any other party leader in this election, I’ve attended more events than any other party leader in this election, and I’ve still not finished yet,” Mr Corbyn said of the election campaign.

“We’ve got another two days to go, and I’ll be out on the road the whole time – right up till 10 o’clock on Thursday night.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking to Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast (Joe Giddens/PA)

He added: “And I eat porridge every morning – if that’s a help.

“It’s good for you because it’s slow-burning energy.”

Earlier this year, The Times reported that senior officials believed Mr Corbyn would not be “physically or mentally” up to the job of PM.

One civil servant was quoted as saying “there must be senior people in the party who know that he is not functioning on all cylinders”, while another said “there is a real worry that the Labour leader isn’t up to the job physically or mentally but is being propped up by those around him”.

Mr Corbyn’s spokesman said at the time that what happened was “entirely unacceptable” and “unprecedented in recent times”, and the Labour leader called for an independent probe into the matter.