In Pictures: Chocolate reindeer and woolly horse spotted as campaign nears end
Jeremy Corbyn made reindeer hot chocolate pouches with pupils in Morecambe while Nicola Sturgeon had an equine encounter in Glasgow.
Jeremy Corbyn dropped into a primary school in Morecambe to help pupils make hot chocolate reindeer.
The Labour leader also questioned the children about their roles in the school parliament and their ministry portfolios of global affairs, culture, community, education and sport and health.
Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon encountered a woolly horse during a visit to a knitting workshop in Glasgow and Boris Johnson rode a mechanical beast as he paid a visit to the JCB factory in Uttoxeter.
