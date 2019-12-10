Menu

In Pictures: Chocolate reindeer and woolly horse spotted as campaign nears end

UK News | Published:

Jeremy Corbyn made reindeer hot chocolate pouches with pupils in Morecambe while Nicola Sturgeon had an equine encounter in Glasgow.

Jeremy Corbyn dropped into a primary school in Morecambe to help pupils make hot chocolate reindeer.

The Labour leader also questioned the children about their roles in the school parliament and their ministry portfolios of global affairs, culture, community, education and sport and health.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon encountered a woolly horse during a visit to a knitting workshop in Glasgow and Boris Johnson rode a mechanical beast as he paid a visit to the JCB factory in Uttoxeter.

Jeremy Corbyn made an early start on the campaign trail in the North West, meeting supporters at the Blackrod Community Centre in Bolton (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Labour leader met Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) supporters during a visit to Pendle, Lancashire (Joe Giddens/PA)
He later made reindeer hot chocolate pouches with pupils at Sandylands Community Primary School in Morecambe (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson addressed a rally in Bath (Aaron Chown/PA)
A man waits for Ms Swinson to arrive ahead of the rally (Aaron Chown/PA)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks at the Emmanuel Centre in London
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks at the Emmanuel Centre in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nigel Farage revealed he would spoil his ballot paper in Thursday's vote
Mr Farage revealed he would spoil his ballot paper in Thursday’s vote (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon made pom-poms as she took part in a knitting workshop during a visit to the Orry Mill, Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ms Sturgeon also bought some wool from owner Thilde Olsen (Jane Barlow/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited JCB cab manufacturing centre in Uttoxeter (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The company made a special sign for the PM (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
