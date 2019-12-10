Banksy to raise money for homeless charities after latest artwork

Banksy will raise money for homeless charities after his latest artwork featured a man sleeping on a bench.

The mural from the elusive street artist shows two reindeer painted onto a brick wall in Birmingham.

They appear to pull along a bench like Santa’s sleigh on Vyse Street in the city’s Jewellery Quarter.

A video posted by Banksy on his Instagram page on Monday shows a man with a white beard, apparently homeless, drinking from a bottle before climbing onto the bench to lie down.

The following day, it emerged that the artist has created merchandise for a concert in aid of homeless charities in his hometown of Bristol.

T-shirts with a festive design will go on sale at the concert, which also features an appearance by IDLES, at Bristol’s Marble Factory on Thursday.

All proceeds from the shirts will go to local charities The Wild Goose, 1625 Independent People, Feed the Homeless Bristol and Somewhere to Go.

The concert, Give a Sh*t Xmas, was started two years ago by Portishead’s Geoff Barrow.

Barrow’s band Beak> will also play live on the night, while Martin Roberts from Homes Under The Hammer will compere.

In Banksy’s Instagram post on Monday, he wrote: “God bless Birmingham.

“In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter – without him ever asking for anything.”