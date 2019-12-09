Menu

In Pictures: Fishy encounter and scenic views as parties launch final voter push

UK News | Published:

The PM visited a fish market while the SNP battle bus took a trip to the Highlands.

The SNP campaign bus travels up the Pass of Glencoe in the Highlands

Boris Johnson watched haddock being sold and held a cod in his arms for the cameras as he launched his final election campaign push in a fish market in Grimsby.

Meanwhile, the SNP battle bus visited the Highlands and Labour’s John McDonnell gave a speech on the economy in London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Grimsby Fish Market
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Grimsby Fish Market (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The PM gets to work in Grimsby
The PM spent Monday targeting voters in traditional Labour strongholds across the north of England (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson
His next stop was Fergusons Transport in Washington, Tyne and Wear (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
SNP campaign bus
Meanwhile, the SNP campaign bus took its message to the Highlands (Jane Barlow/PA)
General Election 2019
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited Clarke Fire Services in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire (Jane Barlow/PA)
General Election 2019
She also helped to make muffins during a visit to the Wallace Tea Rooms in Lanark (Jane Barlow/PA)

Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell spoke on the economy in central London
Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell spoke on the economy in central London… (David Mirzoeff/PA)
General Election 2019
…while Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke at a rally outside Bristol City Council (Joe Giddens/PA)
General Election 2019
A woman showed her support for Mr Corbyn prior to the speech (Joe Giddens/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard visited the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh
Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard visited the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh (Tom Eden/PA)
Pints of beer with the faces of political leaders in the foam, which will be available from Tuesday at Greene King’s Two Chairmen public house in Westminste
Pints of beer with the faces of political leaders in the foam, which will be available from Tuesday at Greene King’s Two Chairmen public house in Westminster (Jane Russell/wpragency)
UK News

