In Pictures: Fishy encounter and scenic views as parties launch final voter push

Boris Johnson watched haddock being sold and held a cod in his arms for the cameras as he launched his final election campaign push in a fish market in Grimsby.

Meanwhile, the SNP battle bus visited the Highlands and Labour’s John McDonnell gave a speech on the economy in London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Grimsby Fish Market (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The PM spent Monday targeting voters in traditional Labour strongholds across the north of England (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His next stop was Fergusons Transport in Washington, Tyne and Wear (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, the SNP campaign bus took its message to the Highlands (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited Clarke Fire Services in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

She also helped to make muffins during a visit to the Wallace Tea Rooms in Lanark (Jane Barlow/PA)

Advertising

Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell spoke on the economy in central London… (David Mirzoeff/PA)

…while Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke at a rally outside Bristol City Council (Joe Giddens/PA)

A woman showed her support for Mr Corbyn prior to the speech (Joe Giddens/PA)

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard visited the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh (Tom Eden/PA)