In Pictures: Fishy encounter and scenic views as parties launch final voter push
The PM visited a fish market while the SNP battle bus took a trip to the Highlands.
Boris Johnson watched haddock being sold and held a cod in his arms for the cameras as he launched his final election campaign push in a fish market in Grimsby.
Meanwhile, the SNP battle bus visited the Highlands and Labour’s John McDonnell gave a speech on the economy in London.
