Demand for climate action at heart of Scottish Greens’ campaign

“Demand climate action” is the theme of the Scottish Greens’ election campaign in 2019.

The slogan is emblazoned across the front cover of their manifesto.

The party is standing in 22 constituencies across Scotland, and co-leader Patrick Harvie has urged voters to push candidates from across the political spectrum on what their party is doing to take climate action.

Despite the party not standing in every part of the country, there are still more Green candidates than at the last UK election in 2017 (three) – including Mr Harvie who stood in Glasgow North.

The party does not currently have any Scottish MPs at Westminster.

Demand climate action is the party’s slogan on the front cover of their manifesto (Lewis McKenzie/PA)

Implementing a Green New Deal has been a central part of the Greens’ manifesto.

It would aim to tackle the climate emergency by accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon economy, set out to create thousands of good-quality secure jobs (including 200,000 in Scotland), as well as pledging to improve wellbeing and build a “more fair and equal” society.

With 2019 bringing a wave of young climate strikers across the world calling for action, the party hopes to attract younger voters.

The party also has the youngest election candidate in Scotland, with 19-year-old Cameron Glasgow standing in the Livingston constituency.

A phasing out of North Sea oil and gas extraction, support for a transition to renewable energy, as well as a commitment to keep fossil fuels in the ground, have also been promised in the manifesto.

A crowd listens to Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie at a climate strike in Glasgow (Lewis McKenzie/PA)

The party backs Scottish independence, but has also made proposals for a reform of the current UK system.

It proposes a move to a system of proportional representation for all elections, as opposed to the current first-past-the-post model, as well as an extension of the vote to 16-year-olds; replacing the House of Lords with an elected second chamber; and reforming electoral law for the age of social media.

On Brexit, the party supports the UK staying in the EU, and has said that it will campaign for Remain if there is another referendum.

In an interview with the PA News agency ahead of the vote on December 12, Mr Harvie outlined the case for his party and the need for Green voices at Westminster.

“I think the case is clear that when Greens are in the room, others start raising their game,” he said.

“They don’t even bother trying when the Greens aren’t there, so that’s why we need some Greens in the room at Westminster as well, and that’s why, if you want to demand climate action, voting Green is your way to do it.”