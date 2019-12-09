Campaign highlights: DUP attacks Boris Johnson while Labour reveals budget plans

Arlene Foster has accused Boris Johnson of breaking his word over his commitment to protect the union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile shadow chancellor John McDonnell announced plans for a February budget that will end austerity “once and for all”, and the Lib Dems set out a £100 billion spending plan to tackle climate change.

Here are some of the highlights from Monday’s campaign trail:

– Boris Johnson faces DUP questions over trade within the UK after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Grimsby Fish Market on Monday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister has been accused of breaking his word over his commitment to protect the union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland by the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

Arlene Foster said Government officials had told her there would need to be checks.

She said the DUP had been told by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officials before the PM announced his deal that there would be checks between the mainland and Northern Ireland.

– Labour promises a February Budget to end austerity

"I can tell you today that my first act as Chancellor will be write to the Office for Budget Responsibility, asking them to begin their preparations for my first Budget, which will be given on the 5th of February" – @johnmcdonnellMPhttps://t.co/2qeXTmn7Ku — Labour Press Team (@labourpress) December 9, 2019

Mr McDonnell said he will deliver a budget on February 5 that will end austerity “once and for all”.

Mr McDonnell said his budget would save the NHS, rebuild public services and introduce a real living wage of £10 per hour for all workers over 16.

His budget, he added, will also put more money into an emergency package of reforms to Universal Credit while Labour designs a replacement social security system.

– The Lib Dems have set out a £100 billion spending plan to tackle climate change

The Conservatives abolished the government's Department of Energy and Climate Change. Boris Johnson didn't turn up to the Channel 4 climate debate. It tells you everything you need to know about where the Tories stand on the climate crisis > https://t.co/2QuWhk2Cat #C4Debate pic.twitter.com/aZ8INf0Sh7 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) December 8, 2019

The party would aim to generate 80% of electricity from renewables by 2030 and retrofit all homes, targeting those in fuel poverty first by 2025 as part of “our plan for tackling the climate emergency”.

A Lib Dem government would promise to plant 60 million trees a year, ensure all new cars sold are electric by 2030 and ban all non-essential, non-recyclable, single-use plastic within three years.

– Nicola Sturgeon suggests a second EU vote would take place before another Indyref

Nicola Sturgeon visited Clarke Fire Services in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister has suggested that a fresh referendum on Brexit would be held before a second vote on Scottish independence.

Nicola Sturgeon said that Labour’s intention to hold an EU poll within six months of being elected, with a choice between Remain and a deal negotiated by Jeremy Corbyn, would indicate that a Brexit vote would be first on the ballot.

Ms Sturgeon reiterated her view that another Scottish referendum should be held towards the end of 2020.

– Jo Swinson reveals somebody suggested she should wear lower-cut tops

The Liberal Democrat leader said she has had lots of “unsolicited advice” during the election campaign – including a tip to wear lower-cut tops.

Ms Swinson added she has had people telling her to speak and dress differently, but said she will be “true to myself”.

The Lib Dem leader said the comments were not from within her own team.

Tweet of the day

ITV journalist Joe Pike shows Mr Johnson a picture of a four-year-old boy lying on a pile of coats on a hospital floor.

Tried to show @BorisJohnson the picture of Jack Williment-Barr. The 4-year-old with suspected pneumonia forced to lie on a pile of coats on the floor of a Leeds hospital. The PM grabbed my phone and put it in his pocket: @itvcalendar | #GE19 pic.twitter.com/hv9mk4xrNJ — Joe Pike (@joepike) December 9, 2019

Picture of the day

The SNP campaign bus travels up the Pass of Glencoe in the Highlands during its tour of Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Video of the day

